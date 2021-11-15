First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,462 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 72,763 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 60.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 120.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $32,511,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at $23,505,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,227,320. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

