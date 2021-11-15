First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 552.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,559,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,650 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 24.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,046,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,279,000 after buying an additional 399,666 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,574,000 after acquiring an additional 216,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after acquiring an additional 177,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BCO opened at $65.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.62. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $54.45 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

