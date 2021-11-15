First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 823 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,591 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Adobe were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,246,613,000 after purchasing an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Adobe by 1,528.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 129.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $683.33.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $661.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $628.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.