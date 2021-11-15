First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 338 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Equinix by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $775.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $812.21 and a 200 day moving average of $799.87. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.24, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.34. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $888.24.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,842 shares of company stock valued at $16,859,293 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

