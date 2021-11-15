First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,311 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 120,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.16.

UPS stock opened at $213.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

