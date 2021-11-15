First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,033 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,271,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 249,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $191.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.71 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average of $189.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

