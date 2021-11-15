First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases 308 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.6% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $83.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

