First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $410,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

S&P Global stock opened at $451.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $476.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.84 and a 200-day moving average of $422.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

