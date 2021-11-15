First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises 2.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,542,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

NYSE LHX opened at $220.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.