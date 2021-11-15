First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $459,000 Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.11 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

