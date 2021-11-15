First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Comcast were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

CMCSA stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

