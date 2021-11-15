First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Linde were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Linde by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.71.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $336.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.13. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.