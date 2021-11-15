First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 97.1% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,272,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,043,000 after buying an additional 627,003 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,321,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

NYSE SPGI opened at $451.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $446.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $476.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

