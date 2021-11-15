First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.53 Million

Analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will report sales of $26.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.15 million to $26.90 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $33.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $98.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.70 million to $98.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $109.39 million, with estimates ranging from $105.57 million to $113.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 19.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $23.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

