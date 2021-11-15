First Dallas Securities Inc. Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.64. 76,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,355,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

