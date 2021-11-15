First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 800 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 89,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 89,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Coca-Cola by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 70,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,645 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

KO stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,381,725. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.28. The company has a market cap of $243.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

