First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 4,900 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 113,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $161,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,274,939 shares of company stock worth $101,396,175 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.