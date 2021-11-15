First Dallas Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,979 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up approximately 1.8% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 125,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,450,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

