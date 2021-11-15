First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $467,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $1,032,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,815 shares of company stock worth $54,834,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.68. The company had a trading volume of 54,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,639. The firm has a market cap of $354.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.88.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

