First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $3.46 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after buying an additional 6,141,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after buying an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after buying an additional 2,080,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 158,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,425,068. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $268.96 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

