First Dallas Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.94. 40,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.40 and a 200 day moving average of $213.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.19 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

