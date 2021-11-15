FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $67.32 million and $4.40 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001388 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001027 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 791,989,498 coins and its circulating supply is 365,557,249 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

