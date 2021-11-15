Financial Survey: Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) versus Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) and Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Brenntag shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brenntag and Oxford Biomedica, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag 2 1 5 0 2.38 Oxford Biomedica 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

This table compares Brenntag and Oxford Biomedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag 3.78% 13.58% 5.88% Oxford Biomedica N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brenntag and Oxford Biomedica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag $13.45 billion 1.07 $532.88 million $0.77 24.10 Oxford Biomedica $112.66 million 13.72 -$8.02 million N/A N/A

Brenntag has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Biomedica.

Risk & Volatility

Brenntag has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Biomedica has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brenntag beats Oxford Biomedica on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants. The firm also manages supply chains for both chemical manufacturers and consumers by simplifying market access to products and services. The company was founded by Philipp Mühsam in 1874 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes. The company's products under development stage include OXB-302 that targets haematological tumours with a CAR-T 5T4; OXB-203, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; OXB-204, a lentiviral-based therapy for the ocular disease Leber's congenital amaurosis variant 10; OXB-103 (ALS) for central nervous system; and OXB-401 for liver indication. Its partnered products in development stage comprise AXO-Lenti-PD that is in a Phase I/II trial preparation for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; SAR 422459, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of Stargardt disease; and SAR 421869 that is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of Usher syndrome 1B. Oxford Biomedica plc has partnerships with Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Axovant Gene Therapies, Orchard Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, the UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium, Imperial Innovations, Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, and Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Papyrus Therapeutics, Inc. to assess the impact and therapeutic benefit of PYTX-002, a gene replacement therapy to confer cellular pharmacy properties on a CAR-T cell therapy. It has a discovery collaboration with PhoreMost Limited to develop CAR-T cell therapies. Oxford Biomedica plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

