Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Sells 305 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 78,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 607,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $164.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.59. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $166.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

