Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

