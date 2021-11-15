Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €74.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.50 ($87.65).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €62.50 ($73.53) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.87. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a twelve month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

