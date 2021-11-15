FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $25.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. 347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thane Wettig bought 3,100 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.