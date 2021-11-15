FG New America Acquisition Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for FG New America Acquisition in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.06. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,679,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,567,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,044,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,150,000.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

