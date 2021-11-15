Ferroglobe (GSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter.

GSM stock opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ferroglobe stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 896.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Ferroglobe worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

