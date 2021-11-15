Fei Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $426.10 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00071746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00073275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00095453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,667.75 or 0.07159251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,400.28 or 1.00308907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

