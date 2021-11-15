Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $48.07 on Monday. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,866 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,995,000 after acquiring an additional 690,725 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,600,000 after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,764,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

