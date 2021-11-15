Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

FSS stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,291,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,174 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,615 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

