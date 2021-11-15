Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after buying an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total transaction of $90,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,190,764 shares of company stock valued at $768,068,256. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

FB opened at $340.89 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.32. The stock has a market cap of $948.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.