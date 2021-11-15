Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lessened by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Facebook were worth $176,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total transaction of $90,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,190,764 shares of company stock worth $768,068,256 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of FB stock traded up $10.00 on Monday, reaching $350.89. The stock had a trading volume of 562,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,642,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

