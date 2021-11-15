Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12,738.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.71. 78,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,425,068. The company has a market capitalization of $269.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

