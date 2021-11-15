Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,955 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 58,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 56,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 199,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 117,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $269.09 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

