Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 67,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12,738.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,341,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $36.56 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.