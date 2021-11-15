Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXE. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.32.

Shares of TSE EXE traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$5.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.94. The company has a market cap of C$647.53 million and a P/E ratio of 20.84.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

