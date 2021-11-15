Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EXPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Experian from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 3,470 ($45.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a one year high of GBX 3,504 ($45.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,265.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,014.55.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.