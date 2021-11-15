Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,715 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $90,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 747,684 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $122,403,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,989 shares of company stock worth $39,461,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $178.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

