Exosis Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Exosis has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a total market cap of $27,881.78 and approximately $11.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,198.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,701.25 or 0.07210638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.68 or 0.00413632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.59 or 0.01033131 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00085558 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.20 or 0.00422100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.56 or 0.00273869 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00244916 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.