EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get EVgo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $18.90 on Monday. EVgo has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 42.77 and a quick ratio of 42.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 2nd quarter worth $12,091,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.