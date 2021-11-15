Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,337,000 after acquiring an additional 961,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,760,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ES opened at $81.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $94.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.43.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

