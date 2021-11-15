Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Elliot J. Mark Sells 1,372 Shares

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EVBG opened at $132.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

