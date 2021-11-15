Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 93,613 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,613 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 22.3% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.99% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $213,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,630,000 after purchasing an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 271,517 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after acquiring an additional 187,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 290,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 95,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $113.10 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.31 and a fifty-two week high of $113.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

