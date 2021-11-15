Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 920 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Evensky & Katz LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,187.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 196,654 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $82.19 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $59.97 and a one year high of $82.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

