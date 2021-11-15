Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 5,089 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evensky & Katz LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $241.75 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $182.21 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.78 and its 200 day moving average is $226.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

