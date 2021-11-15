Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 26,650 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,650 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 276.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 397,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 292,062 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25.

