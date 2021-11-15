Evensky & Katz LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $122.36 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

