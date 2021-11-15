EUNO (EUNO) Hits Market Cap of $8.13 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $41,790.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $339.71 or 0.00531895 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,371,483,241 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

